Virat Kohli is a typical Asian batsman: Former Pak bowler Aaqib Javed on why Indian captain struggles in England & SA

New Delhi, August 31: Virat Kohli and his struggles in the ongoing Test series against England have become one of the biggest talking points in the cricketing world. He has scored 124 runs in five innings at an average of 24.80, so far.

Many former cricketers have been analysing Kohli's innings so closely and former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed is the latest one to share his views.

Javed believes that the Indian skipper's struggles with scoring big runs in England is typical of any Asian batsman.

"Kohli is a typical Asian player, he can be successful in Australia. But in places like England and South Africa or anywhere where the ball swings or seams, he has got a problem. He'll chase the ball as he's vulnerable against the controlled outswing," Javed was quoted as saying by Paktv.tv's YouTube channel.

Javed's claims, however, contradicts a bit as Kohli in his last Test series in England had scored 593 runs in the five-match series at an average of 57.85.

Furthermore, Kohli was the highest run scorer in India's last Test series in South Africa in 2017/18, scoring 286 runs across three Tests in what was often treacherous batting conditions.

Meanwhile, Javed further said that England captain Joe Root's air-tight defense is helping him stay longer in the middle.

"Joe Root's air-tight technique in these tough conditions make him safer than Kohli as he knows how to play the ball late," he said.

The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1. India and England will now lock horns in the fourth Test which begins on Thursday at The Oval in London.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:02 PM IST