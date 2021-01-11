'He could not stand straight when he woke up': R Ashwin's wife on husband's feat at Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test match

Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday equated Hanuma Vihari's unbeaten 23 off 161 balls in a match-saving stand of 148 runs with him in the third Test against Australia here to scoring a hundred.

Ashwin, who made 39 off 128 balls, and Vihari pulled off a remarkable draw for India on day five of the third Test against Australia. Vihari pulled his hamstring at the start of his innings and was struggling to run between the wickets.

"After Pujara and Pant's wicket and with Vihari injured, it was going to be difficult to go for a win. Touring Australia is never easy so Vihari can be proud of himself. It was a knock equal to scoring a hundred," Ashwin told Channel 7.