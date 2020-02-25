'He can’t remember which US states have southern border': New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham mocks Donald Trump for 'Soochin' gaffe

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham mocked US President Donald Trump over the mispronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar's name as 'Soochin' at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
"Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they've never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them?" Neesham tweeted on Tuesday.
A Twitter user replied to Neesham saying that it's not just the mispronunciation. "Trump would've had access to people who could help him with that but he clearly couldn't be bothered and that's an insult to the people he's addressing," he wrote.
Another user commented, "Agreed. Total lack of respect to not learn their names if you're going to mention them. Especially given the godlike status they have in India. Pretty bloody funny though."
Replying to the user and taking another dig at the US President, Neesham said that he can't remember which US states have a southern border. "Um, he can’t remember which US states have a southern border. I don’t see it as a lack of respect...," he wrote.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday trolled Trump. They shared a a video and wrote, " Sach- Such- Satch- Sutch- Sooch- Anyone know?"
In his speech on Monday, Trump mispronounced even Swami Vivekananda's name. "The great religious teacher Swami Vivekanon-non," said the US President.
US President Donald Trump addressed the large gathering of over a lakh people at Motera. He said, "In just 70 years India has become economic giant, largest democracy ever to exist and one of the most amazing nation anywhere in the world," "Story of the Indian nation is the tale of astonishing progress, a miracle of democracy, extraordinary diversity above all strong and noble people India gives to the whole humanity," he added.
Acknowledging PM Modi's humble beginnings, Trump said that Modi started out as 'tea wallah' but he is very tough and everybody loves him.
