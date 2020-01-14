'Have to rethink about that one': Virat Kohli on his decision to bat at number four

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has pushed himself down the line to come at number four for India and perhaps, that is not a good strategy. As stats show, Kohli has been dismissed early on many occassions while batting at number four.
ESPNcricinfo wrote, "Going by his last few scores, Virat Kohli at No. 4 is perhaps not a good idea."
In the last seven innings, Kohli has not scored more than 20 runs after coming to bat at number four, the highest being 16 runs in the first ODI against Australia on January 14, 2020.
However, during the post match interview, Sanjay Manjrekar asked Kohli about his decision to bat at number 4. "We probably have to rethink about that one. People need to relax and not panic," said Kohli.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner smashed unbeaten centuries to help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday.
Chasing 256 for the win, Finch (110 not out) and Warner (128 not out) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to register the emphatic win with 74 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series.