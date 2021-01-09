'Have to bat in the manner I know': Cheteshwar Pujara responds to 'slow batting approach' criticism

In the ongoing 3rd Test against Australia, India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara recorded the slowest half-century in Test cricket history. Criticized for his slow batting approach, Pujara finally responded to critics, saying 'he bats only in the manner he knows'.

"The way I was batting today, I was really confident. The way I got out today, I have to accept that. I could not have done anything better, I would rather focus on the things I need to do as a batsman. I just have to bat in the manner I know to bat, even as a batting unit, you need to build partnerships and bat well as a unit," Pujara said.

Pujara was sent back to the pavilion almost immediately after bringing up half-century. Pat Cummins, who bothered the visitors from the very start, got Pujara's crucial wicket and India was sent into a further slump on day three. The Indian number three played 176 balls and managed to score just 50 runs at a strike-rate of 28.41.

"We are trying our best, but sometimes Pat Cummins has a better idea, sometimes he has bowled some of the unplayable deliveries, for example, the ball which I got. I felt that was the best ball of this series, sometimes you have to accept it," Pujara added.

This was the fourth time that Cummins dismissed Pujara in the ongoing series. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday said that Pujara's approach was not right and his approach put more pressure on other Indian batsmen.

"I don't think it was the right approach, I think he needed to be a bit more proactive with his scoring rate because I felt it was putting too much pressure on his batting partners," Ponting tweeted.