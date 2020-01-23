'Have more maal than baal on your head': Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Virender Sehwag

He has often advised Pakistan's management to take cue from Indian management.

"Just tell me one Pakistan YouTuber who does not praise India when their team does well. Ramiz Raja, Shahid Afridi all praise Indian side when they do well. Tell me one thing, isn't it right that the Men in Blue are in fact the number one side in the world, isn't it right that Kohli is the number one batsman in the world," Akhtar said.

"I do not understand what is the problem people have when I am giving my opinion on matters related to cricket. I have played for Pakistan for 15 years, I am not famous for just doing the YouTube thing. I was the fastest bowler in the world," he added.

Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan. He also has the record of the fastest delivery in international cricket.