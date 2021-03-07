Have a drink at my expense: Ravi Shastri not bothered by memes on him

No strange to trolls on social media, Indian Cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has always been popular on social media because of his 'unhampered' attitude. Shastri has never bothered about words while expressing his opinions, no matter if it does not go well with the fans and netizens. Oftenly trolled for his attitude towards alcohol, the coach does not really hide out from the criticism and is rather frank about it.

On several occasions, he has said publicly that he doesn’t hold back when it comes to drinking. However, he has been at the center stage of the 'memes world' for this attitude. Shastri in an interview has opened up on how does he handles the trolls.

Adressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, he said, "I would say it’s banter all the way. They do it to have fun, it’s at my expense, but okay, have a laugh yaar. How does it matter? If I drink nimbu paani (lemon water) or I have milk honey, you enjoy your drink yaar, at my expense na, when you post that kind of memes, how many people have a laugh? so many get happy, you enjoy that stuff. As long as the team does well'.

Clarifying the reason of getting trolled he said, "So much cricket is played. It all revolves around performance, if you do well, you will get the accolades. If you don’t, you would be criticised".