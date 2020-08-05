'Hate should not come in the way of love and unity': Mohammad Kaif on Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony

The city of Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Mandir. 175 eminent guests, including 135 saints, have been invited in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi Poojan'.
Indian national team cricketer Mohammad Kaif was all praises for the ground-breaking ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Growing up in Allahabad, a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture, I loved watching Ramlila - a tale of compassion, co-existence, honour and dignity. Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy. Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity."
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This includes 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions as well as some eminent citizens of the temple town. Others still would be viewing the event via video-conferencing.
The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony took place at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on stage alongside RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das the head of the Temple Trust and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and Governor.
Modi first undertook a Darshan Puja at the Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir, followed by puja of Ramlalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Following this, there will be the bhoomi puja and the state event.
