'Hate should not come in the way of love and unity': Mohammad Kaif on Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony

The city of Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Mandir. 175 eminent guests, including 135 saints, have been invited in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi Poojan'.

Indian national team cricketer Mohammad Kaif was all praises for the ground-breaking ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Growing up in Allahabad, a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture, I loved watching Ramlila - a tale of compassion, co-existence, honour and dignity. Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy. Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity."