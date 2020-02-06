Has Jasprit Bumrah's injury robbed India of its most talented pacer?

He bowled as many as 14 wides in the three-match ODI series against Australia. This trend continued in India’s first ODI match against New Zealand on Wednesday, where he bowled an astonishing 13 wides.

Although he has been fantastic in stopping runs from flowing during his overs, his inability to pick up wickets has forced India to look at other bowlers for wickets. So far, in 2020, he has managed to take just 9 wickets from 11 matches. This is very poor when compared to his stats before he was injured.

Fortunately, India did not have to suffer due to Bumrah’s lack of wickets as they have impressed by winning every series so far this year. Although he hasn’t been in the best of forms lately, a player with the talents of Jasprit Bumrah will not take much time to establish himself once again as the best in the world.