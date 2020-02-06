Has Jasprit Bumrah's injury robbed India of its most talented pacer?

indIn India’s search for a death-over specialist, Jasprit Bumrah came like a knight in shining armour and soon cemented his place as one of the most important players in the Indian squad. The Gujarat toe-crusher has filled up the void that was left by Zaheer Khan’s retirement. Bumrah has heralded a new era of Indian fast bowling with able supporters like Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
After performing brilliantly for India in last year’s World Cup, where he snapped up 18 victims, Bumrah was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back after India’s tour of West Indies in August 2019. This injury ruled him out of the remainder of matches last year.
In January 2020 he made his comeback to cricket after a long absence of four months. He was selected in India’s squad for Sri Lanka series. His performance in the first match of 2020 was unlike the Bumrah which most people have come to know. He proved costly for the Indians with an economy rate of 8.00 and just one wicket. This sort of performance was expected by most as he had played a match after a long period. He was back at his economical best in his second match where he conceded just five runs in two overs and also took a wicket.
In the Australia series, Bumrah was inexpensive with the ball, having returned economy rates of 3.49 and 3.80 in the second and third ODIs. But with his impressive economy rate, Bumrah’s newfound but unwanted ability of bowling wides has not helped him. His knack of picking up wickets also hasn’t followed him since the injury.
He bowled as many as 14 wides in the three-match ODI series against Australia. This trend continued in India’s first ODI match against New Zealand on Wednesday, where he bowled an astonishing 13 wides.
Although he has been fantastic in stopping runs from flowing during his overs, his inability to pick up wickets has forced India to look at other bowlers for wickets. So far, in 2020, he has managed to take just 9 wickets from 11 matches. This is very poor when compared to his stats before he was injured.
Fortunately, India did not have to suffer due to Bumrah’s lack of wickets as they have impressed by winning every series so far this year. Although he hasn’t been in the best of forms lately, a player with the talents of Jasprit Bumrah will not take much time to establish himself once again as the best in the world.
