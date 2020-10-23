Haryana Hurricane in ICU

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack here on Friday but is "well on the road to recovery" and likely to be discharged in the next couple of days.

The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla.

"Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night," the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision. He is stable now and is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

Later in the day, a short statement on his Instagram account expressed gratitude for the concern and support extended to his family.

"Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and am well on the road to recovery," the statement read.

The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, among others.

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji," Kohli said. Also wishing him good health were Sachin Tendulkar,

Shikhar Dhawan and badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal was equally concerned.

One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. "You are a fighter and we know you will win this fight, too," tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The imposing former player, who also tried his hand at golf after retiring from cricket, is the only player to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000.

Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

Another World Cup-winning former cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, "Dear paaji. Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please ...after cricket I still need some golfing lessons."

Nicknamed the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Richa Chadha and others have also wished him speedy recovery.