Harsha Bhogle had the perfect response to Sanjay Manjrekar, 14 years in advance

On the third day of the 2nd Test, while India sped onwards towards an innings victory over a hapless Bangladesh team, the real drama was taking place in the commentators' box.
Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar have long been commentators, and while the former is widely respected for his erudition and his accurate reading of the game, the latter has found himself derided by the cricketing world for his lack of filter, and for his inability to hide his biases.
This divide seems to have given Manjrekar cause for jealousy, and he showed it on Sunday when he refused to listen to a suggestion Harsha Bhogle posed regarding the pink-ball's visibility. Manjrekar shuts down the suggestion, and then snarkily remarks that if Bhogle had ever actually played cricket, he would know that visibility wasn't an issue.
(Indian opener Mayank Agarwal later admitted that the ball was difficult to see around twilight.)
While Harsha Bhogle did not immediately respond to this remark, as he is a consummate professional, he really didn't need to, as he had already addressed this very issue while speaking at IIM Ahmedabad in 2005.
There, he said "The one question that has prevented Indian cricket, and Indian cricketers from growing into human beings, and therefore, into better cricketers, is 'how much cricket have you played?'
"Earlier it used to bother me a great deal, but after a while I said hang on, anyone who asks me 'how much cricket have you played?' believes that that is the only thing that counts in the world, so I've got a great chance here."
His duel with Manjrekar was truly over well before it began. Manjrekar stood no chance, because Harsha had him beaten fourteen full years ago, complete with a final riposte to Manjrekar's ill-advised comments:
"It's a bit of a show," Harsha Bhogle said, "Cricketers have got to be seen to be cricketers. My first few years [in the industry] were entirely because of the arrogance of Indian cricket. I hope that it stays arrogant in the future, because that allows me to do well."
Well played, Mr. Bhogle, well played. Please can you tell us the lottery winners for the next twenty years now?
