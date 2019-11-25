Harsha Bhogle had the perfect response to Sanjay Manjrekar, 14 years in advance

On the third day of the 2nd Test, while India sped onwards towards an innings victory over a hapless Bangladesh team, the real drama was taking place in the commentators' box.

Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar have long been commentators, and while the former is widely respected for his erudition and his accurate reading of the game, the latter has found himself derided by the cricketing world for his lack of filter, and for his inability to hide his biases.

This divide seems to have given Manjrekar cause for jealousy, and he showed it on Sunday when he refused to listen to a suggestion Harsha Bhogle posed regarding the pink-ball's visibility. Manjrekar shuts down the suggestion, and then snarkily remarks that if Bhogle had ever actually played cricket, he would know that visibility wasn't an issue.