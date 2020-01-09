Harris Shield: Al Barkaat MMI English School emerge champions

Mumbai: Al Barkaat MMI English School, Kurla retained the Harris Shield with a thumping seven-wicket win over Don Bosco, Matunga.

It was Tushar Singh who carried the bat all along the with a splendid unbeaten 106 and his third-wicket partnership with Nutan Goel 120 for 186 runs, saw the boys from Kurla prove they are yet to find a team to challenge them in this level of the contest.

And when the stumps ere drawn Al Barkaat were 306 for three in reply to Don Bosco's 289 in their first essay.

Cruising at 189 for two at lunch, Nafees Khan's coached side crossed over their rivals 289 first innings total off the last ball of the 110th over and it was Asif Khan who pushed the ball towards in the gully position, as the entire team in the dugout gave a standing ovation for the opener Tusher who was batting on 99.

In the next over Tushar picked to a single to complete his mission of three-figure.

It was good teamwork, while the bowlers did their bit while fielding, the batsmen played their role, especially Tushar and Nutan Goel who went on to score a hundred each," said the jubilant coach Khan while talking to FPJ after the match, in the final which was played at the Cricket Club of India, here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 130 for two there was no way these boys from Al Barkaat were in trouble. Tushar held them together and Goel came up with yet another splendid knock to accomplish their mission yet again this year.

Scoreboard

Don Bosco High School, Matunga: 289

Al Barkaat MMI English School

Tushar Singh not out 106, Prem A Naik lbw Chris Ravindra D'Britto 38, Hussain Shaikh c Soham Deepak Nalawde b Zaid Patankar 24, Nutan Narendra Goel c Harsh Karunakara Mendon b. Zaid Patankar 120, Asif Khan not out 3

Extras: (n-4, wd-9, b-2) 15

TOTAL 306/3 (117.0 ov)

FoW: 1 - 68, 2-102, 3-288

Bowling

A Sawant 21-2-48-0, Harsh Mendon 26-9-54-0, Zaid Patankar 29-4-92-2, Chris Ravindra D'Britto 24-9-46-1, Saumil Mhatre 11-1-51-0, Sahil Jadhav 2-0-6-0, Soham Nalawde 4-1-7-0