Harmanpreet Kaur believes Women's T20 World Cup could revolutionise cricket

Melbourne: Performances of the teams have gone better and better in the last two years and the upcoming women T20 World Cup has the potential to revolutionise the game even further, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday.

India, though, has struggled to put competitive scores in the ongoing tri-series in Australia, suffering back-to-back defeats against the hosts and England.

They are in a must-win situation against the hosts here on Saturday. Even a win doesn't guarantee India's place in the final as it will depend on the outcome of the game between England and Australia.

In a column for the ICC, Harmanpreet wrote how women's T20 cricket has come a long way in the last two years.

"It wasn't so long ago that a par score in T20 cricket was 120 or 130. Now, that's not enough. Teams are looking much more confident and trying to get bigger scores on the board," said Harmanpreet.

"It's that change in the mindset that means performances are getting better across the board and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has the potential to revolutionise the game even further."

The tournament begins in Australia on February 21.