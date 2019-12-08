'Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he’s lying in bed with my sister': Faf Du Plessis

South Afria skipper Faf Du Plessis hilariously trolled his teammate cum brother-in-law Hardus Viljoen during a toss interview in the ongoing Mzansi Super League.

Du Plessis, 35, who is currently in-charge of Paarl Rocks as the team's captain was about to face Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Boland Park. Du Plessis lost the toss and his side were asked to bat first.

In the toss when the Paarl Rocks skipper was asked about team changes, Faf took a dig at Hardus. "Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he’s lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday," said Du Plessis while chuckling.