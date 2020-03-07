Hardik Pandya set to play in India vs South Africa ODI series

New Delhi: It might have taken a little longer than expected, but India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to return to the national team for the ODI series against South Africa that gets underway in Dharamsala on March 12.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the DY Patil T20 tournament worked as the perfect training ground for the all-rounder who has been working on his back ever since he underwent surgery in the UK.

"He is fit and is set to return to the national team. Having first undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and now his performance in the T20 tournament has pretty much made it clear that he is fit to return to the fold," the source said.

Post his surgery, Pandya had initially hired the services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab with Team India physio Yogesh Parmar keeping an eye on Pandya's progress post his back surgery in October.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA to undergo rehab.

The Indian team management then convinced Pandya to head to the NCA when he trained with the players at the Wankhede Stadium before the ODI against Australia.