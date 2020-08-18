Hardik Pandya reveals name of newborn son with fiance Natasa Stankovic

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has finally revealed the name of his newborn son with fiance Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik, who has been busy with daddy duties, recently bought a toy car for his newborn child.

The right-handed all-rounder posted an Instagram story and said," Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg.

On July 30, Hardik had shared the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media which was also a perfect beginning to a New Year for the couple.

Meanwhile, Pandya, after missing out on the Indian cricket team spot due to injuries, will make a comeback in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

This year's IPL, after being postponed in March due to the ongoing coronavirus, has been rescheduled to commence September 19 to November 8 in the United Arab Emirates.