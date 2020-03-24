Hardik Pandya feeds 'zero calorie' cake to Krunal on his birthday

The deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced citizens to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the virus and India cricketer Hardik Pandya has just the right type of cake for Krunal Pandya on his birthday during isolation.
"Happy birthday bhai. We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you," Hardik tweeted adding an image of him feeding the zero calorie cake to his brother Krunal.
In the picture, both cricketers can be seen spending some quality time together in isolation with Hardik feeding his brother an imaginary piece of cake.
On March 22, the Pandya family hailed the "medical staff" and "other emergency personnel" who are working like "real heroes" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
In the boomerang video posted by Hardik, the family members are seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The ICMR has warned that community transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, can take anywhere from a minimum of 20 days to a few months to be visible, Livemint reported.
