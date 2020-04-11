Hardest batsman to get out? Sachin Tendulkar, says Michael Clarke

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke who has seen greats likes Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli play, but for him, the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar remains the 'hardest batsman to get out'.

Clarke, who played 115 Tests and 245 ODIs for Australia, did pick the likes of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli in his list of seven batsmen he has either played with or against during his career, but mentioned Tendulkar as the most technically learnt.

"Probably technically the best batsman (Sachin Tendulkar) I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn’t have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake,” Fox Sports quoted Clarke as saying on the Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

While Clarke hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best batsman across formats: “I think right now the best batsman across all three formats. His one day and twenty-twenty records are phenomenal and he’s also found a way to dominate Test cricket."

Drawing comparisons between the two Indian greats, Clarke added: "What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is they love making big hundreds.”