Hard to fill Lasith Malinga's boots, admits Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Mahela Jayawardene took part in the pre-season conference. Sharma admitted that the services of pacer Lasith Malinga will be missed and it is 'hard to fill his boots'.

Earlier, Malinga opted to back out from the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons to be with his family back home in Sri Lanka.

Australian pacer James Pattinson joined the side as Malinga's replacement.

Despite the absence of Malinga, MI has Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

"It is hard to fill the boots of Malinga, whatever he has done for Sri Lanka and Mumbai, it's remarkable. He has been a match-winner for us, whenever we found ourselves in a hard situation, he bailed us out. Unfortunately, he is not part of the team this year, but we have Coulter-Nile, Boult this year and these players will play a crucial role. What Malinga did is incomparable," Rohit said during the pre-season conference.

"It is important the guys who take his place come without any baggage. Here in Mumbai, we make clear for our players as to what is their role. That is what the culture is at MI," he added.

Commenting on his batting position, Rohit cleared the air and confirmed that he will open the batting with South Africa's limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock or Chris Lynn.

"I opened the tournament last year and I will do that this year as well. I enjoy batting at the top order, there are no options closed for me this year and I am open to doing any role," Rohit said.

"Chris obviously brings experience with him but Quinton and Rohit were successful and consistent last season. They understand each other well. It's always good to have a cover and Chris is a quality addition to the squad," Jayawardene added.