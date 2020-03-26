Harbhajan Singh slams lockdown violaters, urges citizens to change their attitude towards police

Harbhajan had previously praised former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi for donating disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

Harbhajan praised Afridi's gesture and said: "Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all... more power to you... praying for world's wellbeing -- Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala."

So far 1,102 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan and eight lives have been lost.

In India, around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far while 13 people have lost their lives.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has come out and urged all citizens of the country to donate whatever they can to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, saying the need of the hour is to make a difference.

Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu has donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has already donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives across the world.