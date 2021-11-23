Harbhajan Singh sells Andheri flat for Rs 17.58 crore

Senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sold his Andheri apartment to JBC International LLP for a whopping Rs 17.58 crore, having purchased it in December 2017 for ₹14.5 crore.

According to registration documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia provided by Zapkey.com, the total carpet area of the apartment is 2,830 square feet. The apartment is on the ninth floor of the G-wing of ‘Rustomjee Elements’. The buyer will have access to four car parking spaces in the building. The building received an occupancy certificate on September 19, 2018.

The documents with regard to the sale of the apartment were registered on November 18, 2021. A stamp duty of Rs 87.9 lakh was paid for the registration of the apartment’s sale deed.

Though Singh had bought the apartment in December 2017, he had registered the deal in March 2018. He had paid the developer ₹10.12 crore, while Rs 4.33 crore of the flat value remained in balance along with Rs 2.42 crore in VAT and maintenance. The balance amount due to the developer has been settled by the new buyer

In the present deal, according to registration documents, Singh received ₹10.64 crore vide real-time gross settlement directly in his account, while the purchaser paid the outstanding to the developer.

Neeraj Goenka, partner of JBC International LLP, refused to comment on the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:46 PM IST