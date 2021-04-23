Harbhajan Singh offers to set up mobile COVID-19 testing lab in Pune, says 'let’s do our bit to help'

Reportedly, the mobile COVID-19 lab will have the capacity to test 1,500 samples each day and would be able to give the result of the RT-PCR tests within four hours. It would provide free testing to those below poverty line (BPL) and will charge Rs 500 per test for others.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has hit Pune hard. On Thursday, Pune district reported 9,841 new coronavirus cases, pushing its COVID-19 count to 7,63,194. The death toll reached 11,882 with 115 more patients succumbing to the infection in the district.

Of the 9,841 new cases, 4,539 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, taking the tally to 3,87,030. With 2,539 fresh cases, the COVID-19 count in Pimpri- Chinchwad increased to 1,93,512. Other cases were reported from rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas, where the tally rose to 1,82,652.