Harbhajan Singh 'agrees' with Abhay Deol after actor calls out 'woke Indian celebrities' raising voice against racism in US

Many from Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, had condemned the death of George Floyd using the hashtag Black Lives Matter. For the uninitiated, Floyd was a handcuffed black man who cried, "I can't breathe," as a white police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck. His death sparked tremendous outcry and #BlackLivesMatter protests began in the US.

Meanwhile, Deol said to the "woke Indian celebrities" to call out "systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing".

He said, "Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically."

He added, "I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril.