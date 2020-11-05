Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here's how RCB teammates wished their skipper

de Villiers, meanwhile, said that winning the IPL trophy would be the cherry on the cake. He said that the side will give everything possible to win the trophy for Kohli.

Kohli and de Villiers have been teammates for RCB for a long while now, and the duo has always shown mutual respect for each other. Both batsmen have been involved in many memorable partnerships in the IPL.

"I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. You are a fantastic person and I just wish you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL, cherry on the cake obviously for us would be to give you that IPL trophy this year, so we will give everything we have, we have had special memories together, our friendship will last for a lifetime and I will always treasure it," said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Youtube channel of RCB.