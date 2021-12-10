Happy Birthday Tim Southee: Doting dad's amazing pictures with daughters Indie May and Sloane Ava

Born 11 December 1988, veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee turns 33. Southee made his debut for the Kiwis back in February 2008 against England and since then, he has established himself as the 'go-to' bowler in all formats of the game.

Southee's partnership with Trent Boult is well-known. The two have damaged top orders of several international sides. However, today we are going to talk about Southee's life-partner and their incredible kids.

Tim fell in love with Brya Fahy and the two tied the knot soon after. Brya is a freelance makeup artist and hairstylist. The couple has been blessed with two incredible kids.

Back in November 2017, Tim and Brya's first daughter Indie May Southee was born. Southee had posted the little angel's picture on Instagram with caption, "We are all happy, healthy, and recovering. We couldn't be happier."

In November 2019, their second daughter, named Sloane Ava was born. Southee had again posted his newly born's picture on his Instagram account.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:41 PM IST