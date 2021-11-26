Happy birthday, Suresh Raina: The former India captain's vital knocks in limited over internationals

Suresh Raina made his ODI debut way back in 2005. He played 332 internationals and scored close to 8000 runs across formats. He has seven tons to show across formats to go with his 48 half centuries.

Raina called it quits from international cricket in August 2020. As the former India captain turns 35, here’s revisiting some of his top knocks in limited overs internationals:

110* - ODI vs ZIM, 2015: A ton against Zimbabwe isn’t generally regarded highly, given the rankings of the team. However, in the Men’s World Cup 2015, India were in a spot of bother against them three for 71, when Raina walked in, and then at four for 92. The target was 288. As expected, Raina was welcomes with a barrage of bouncers, and he then got edges off spinners, narrowly missing the fielders. He then took calculated risks and began opening up. Fortune favoured him when he was dropped on 47 just ahead of the Batting Powerplay. He then capitalised on that and went on to score his fifth ODI hundred and also helping India to a win, adding 196 with MS Dhoni.

34* - ODI vs AUS, 2011: If any knock defined ‘supporting role’ in cricket, it was this. Against Australia, India were chasing 261 in the quarter-final of the Men’s World Cup 2011. India were reduced to five for 187 and needed 74 at a run a ball. While Yuvraj Singh was leading the chase, Raina played a vital cameo. He scored 34 off just 28 balls, hitting two fours and a six and ran well between the wickets helping India knock Australia out.

101 - T20I vs SA, 2010: In the Men’s T20 World Cup 2010 clash against South Africa, Raina found himself in the middle on the very second ball of the match. belted the Proteas to all parts, hitting nine fours and five sixes in the process. The South African bowling attack comprised the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Albie Morkel and Jacques Kallis. He finished on a magnificent 101 off just 60 balls.

49* - T20I vs AUS, 2016: Australia had scored 197, thanks to Shane Watson’s 124 not out. India needed 198 to complete a historic T20I clean sweep against the Aussies in Australia. India were 124 for two when Rohit Sharma got out and Raina walked in. Soon Virat Kohli was dismissed, leaving India to get 51 off the last five overs. Raina targeted Andrew Tye hitting him for three fours in the next two overs. While Singh struggled to time the ball until the final over, Raina kept India in the hunt. With three needed off the final ball, Raina made room and thumped Tye over point to seal the win for India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:33 PM IST