Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Cricket fraternity extend wishes as Little Master turns 71

On Friday, July 10, Sunil Gavaskar turned 71. Known as Sunny, or the 'Little Master' held numerous records including a World Cup to his name. The entire cricket fraternity took to social media to extend their wishes and support to one of the finest batsman ever to play the gentleman's game.
ICC highlighted Gavaskar's greatest achievements as they wrote on their Twitter handle: "First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. First batsmen to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice. Held the record for most number of Test tons till 2005. First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. Happy Birthday to the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar."
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar referred to Gavaskar as his idol and wrote on Twitter: "I got to meet my idol Gavaskar sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old I couldn't believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to and wanted to emulate. What a day that was. Wishing you a very happy 71st Birthday sir. Have a healthy and safe year ahead."
Current Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar sir. Wish him loads of happiness!"
Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on Twitter: "Why did I want to be a batsman and play for India? Answer: Sunil Gavaskar. Happy Birthday sir!"
Former India speedster and member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team Madan Lal also wished Gavaskar on Twitter and wrote: "Happy Birthday to one of the best opening batsmen the world has ever seen! Sunny bhai wishing you the best of health and happiness. Have a wonderful day! #SunilGavaskar.
Current BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted: "From being the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs to India's batting mainstay in the 70s and 80s, his contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled. Wishing the legend Sunil Gavaskar ji a very happy birthday. Praying for your good health and longevity."
Taking to Twitter, former batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Thank you for inspiring me over the years and it has been an absolute pleasure spending time with you in the commentary box in the last few years. Wish you a great year ahead." Gavaskar, better known as 'Sunny' and 'Little Master' was the member of the 1983 World Cup winning team.
India all-rounder Suresh Raina greeted health and prosperity to Gavaskar.
"Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket. From being the first person to score centuries and achieving many milestones. You will always be loved by all the Cricket fans. Wish you great health and prosperity," he tweeted.
Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10,122 runs including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs he played for India, he scored 3092 runs. Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He was also the first batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice.
He held the record for the most number of Test tons until 2005 and also became the first India fielder to claim 100 Test catches.
