Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Cricket fraternity extend wishes as Little Master turns 71

On Friday, July 10, Sunil Gavaskar turned 71. Known as Sunny, or the 'Little Master' held numerous records including a World Cup to his name. The entire cricket fraternity took to social media to extend their wishes and support to one of the finest batsman ever to play the gentleman's game.

ICC highlighted Gavaskar's greatest achievements as they wrote on their Twitter handle: "First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. First batsmen to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice. Held the record for most number of Test tons till 2005. First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. Happy Birthday to the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar."