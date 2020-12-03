Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: When the opener spent initial phases of coronavirus lockdown doing 'ghar ke kaam'

India's 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan will turn 34 on December 5. Over the years, Dhawan has established himself as one of the finest Indian openers of all time.
But even that status does not mean anything when you have a wife. And that has been explained by Dhawan in the best way possible.
During the initial phases of coronavirus lockdown in April, Dhawan continued to entertain the fans, not with his batting but his social media skills.
The opener shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he was seen doing the daily 'Ghar ke kaam' while his wife Ayesha Dhawan was the one giving out instructions.
Dhawan’s post read: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan."
The music in the video perfectly summed up Dhawan's situation after the first week of lockdown. "Jabse hui hai shaadi, aansu baha raha hu," the classic song from Amit Kumar can be heard in the video.
Apart from the housework, Dhawan also holds impressive records to his name. Gabbar holds the record for scoring the fastest century by a debutant in a Test match.
His latest achievement was to become the only player to score two consecutive centuries in the Indian Premier League. The record came in the 13th edition of the IPL when Dhawan played for Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals had a great IPL campaign this year which saw them playing their first ever finale. Although the Shreyas Iyer-led side lost to Mumbai Indians.
Dhawan is currently in Australia prepping for the three-match T20I series with the first game slated to take place on Friday, December 4. The ODI series ended with the hosts bagging a 2-1 victory.
