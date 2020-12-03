Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: When the opener spent initial phases of coronavirus lockdown doing 'ghar ke kaam'

India's 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan will turn 34 on December 5. Over the years, Dhawan has established himself as one of the finest Indian openers of all time.

But even that status does not mean anything when you have a wife. And that has been explained by Dhawan in the best way possible.

During the initial phases of coronavirus lockdown in April, Dhawan continued to entertain the fans, not with his batting but his social media skills.

The opener shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he was seen doing the daily 'Ghar ke kaam' while his wife Ayesha Dhawan was the one giving out instructions.

Dhawan’s post read: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan."