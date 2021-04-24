Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes pour in as the 'God of Cricket' turns 48

Born on April 24, 1973, 'Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar' turns 48. It's difficult to find a record which the 'God of Cricket,' hasn't broken. With 100 international centuries, it won't be wrong to call him the best batsman who ever stepped on the cricket pitch.

Sachin Tendulkar is much more than just a cricketer. His persona on and off the field has inspired millions. Needless to say, the legendary batsman hasn't lost his form even after retiring from all forms of cricket way back in 2013 as he recently guided Indian Legends to the Road Safety World Series title win.

The star cricketer was also awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, back in 2013 upon his retirement from international cricket.

Here's how the cricket fraternity and fans on Twitter greeted Tendulkar on his birthday: