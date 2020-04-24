Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Kohli, Sehwag and others wish Master Blaster on his 47th birthday

Born on April 24, 1973, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today. Known as 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar is regarded as the greatest batsmen and during his 24-year career he has given us some of cricket's most exciting times.

Tendulkar announced his retirement from One Day Internationals in December 2012. Later, in in October 2013 he announced retirement from Twenty20 and finally, all forms of cricket on November 13, 2013. He has scored a total of 34,357 runs from 664 international cricket matches in the span of his entire cricketing career.

However, on his 47th birthday, India's current skipper Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, hitman Rohit Sharma and many others took to Twitter to wish the Little Master.