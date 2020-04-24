Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 5 times the God of Cricket was made to look like a mere mortal

Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 today, and it’s been a little over seven years since he called it a day from international cricket. While players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have blossomed after Sachin’s retirement, they will be the first to admit that there won’t be another batsman like him.

However, despite his brilliant accomplishments with the bat, there are a few things about the Little Master that show that he, like the rest of us, wasn’t a God like India made him out to be. He is a mortal who errs, gets angry, and takes decisions that annoy others.

While his family may be the first to admit these faults in Sachin, here are five things about Tendulkar that made us realise that he isn’t a unidimensional individual who just comes to the crease to bat. He is far more complex than that.

The large gap between international century 99 and 100: In 2011, during the World Cup, Sachin, continuing his wonderful form that year, made 111 in a group match against South Africa. Unfortunately, India lost the match, but nobody remembers that, given the final outcome of the World Cup. However, that’s when the problem started. That 111 was Sachin’s 99th international century and people began getting data ready and compiling information about his incredible achievement. They, however, had to wait for 369 days before the record was achieved, when Sachin played one of the worst innings of his career – a 114 against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup. India lost the match, and this loss also led to India getting eliminated from the tournament.

Poor Rajya Sabha record: Sachin Tendulkar had an 8 per cent attendance record in the Rajya Sabha. During his time as a nominated Rajya Sabha MP, the national average attendance record was 78 percent. He participated in zero debates, while the national average was 78.5 per cent. His 22 questions was miniscule compared to the national average of 343. The only time he tried making a Rajya Sabha speech resulted in heckling by the Congress party.

Captaincy: Sachin had two stints as captain of India, one in 1996 and the other in 1999 – both equally unfortunate stints. In 1997 when India toured the West Indies for a five-match Test series, India had the chance of winning the Barbados Test – the only pitch that looked like it would produce a result (the other wickets produced boring draws). Chasing 120, India was bowled out for 81, and Sachin reportedly was furious with his team for caving in so easily. In 1999, a year before the match fixing scandal broke out, India was whitewashed by Steve Waugh’s Australia in a series Down Under. A year later, in 2000, India under Sachin’s leadership was defeated 2-0 in a home series against South Africa. Following this series, Sachin resigned as captain and decided to focus only on his batting.

Succumbing to pressure of the nervous 90s: In his career, Sachin has been dismissed 10 times in Test matches when he was in the 90s. Two of these dismissals were between 2011 and 2012 – one against England in a Test match at The Oval and the other against the West Indies in Mumbai.

He has also been dismissed 18 times in the 90s while batting in an ODI. Three of these were when he was on 99, and once during that amazing knock against Pakistan in 2003, on 98.

Not retiring at the right time: March Boucher retired with 999 international dismissals. He could have got the 1,000, but a freak accident when the bail hit his eye prevented him from reaching that 1,000th dismissal. Sachin should have ideally retired after the 2011 World Cup. His dream of holding the trophy was achieved, and he may have continued playing for some more time if the BCCI did not intervene, as some reports suggest.

Having said that, it has been a pleasure watching Sachin bat and for the mistakes he has made, all of it can be forgiven when we see him play the straight drive.