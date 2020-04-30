Happy birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes pour in for The Hitman as he turns 33

India's very own 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, April 30.
While the cricketing world deals with Indian Premier League's (IPL) suspension this year due to coronavirus, wishes kept pouring in for the star opener of the Indian cricket team and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.
IPL's most successful side Mumbai Indians with four titles to their name, wished their most successful captain as the clock struck midnight.
"As the clock strikes 12, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45," Mumbai Indians said in a Twitter post.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too posted a video on Twitter, remembering Rohit's debut in Test cricket. "Happy Birthday, Hitman, On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata," read the post.
"Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot," the International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on their Twitter handle.
India head coach Ravi Shastri added: "Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness. God bless."
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Ro! Hope Samaira is keeping you busy at home with all her love and cuteness... Best wishes always!"
Calling him the best white-ball cricketer in the world, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said: "Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!!"
Rohit's long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan said in a Twitter message: "Happy birthday partner @ImRo45, hope you keep striking the ball out of the ground as clean as a shooting star."
Mayank Agarwal, Rohit's Test opening partner, also wished him with a picture of when Rohit guided him to his first Test hundred. "Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can't wait to recreate this!," Mayank wrote on his Twitter handle.
"Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRo45 bro, hope you have a great year full of happiness, fun and good health," wrote Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on his Twitter handle.
Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh capped it off well, by tweeting: "The wonder kid has now become a legend!"
