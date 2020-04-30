Happy birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes pour in for The Hitman as he turns 33

India's very own 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, April 30.

While the cricketing world deals with Indian Premier League's (IPL) suspension this year due to coronavirus, wishes kept pouring in for the star opener of the Indian cricket team and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

IPL's most successful side Mumbai Indians with four titles to their name, wished their most successful captain as the clock struck midnight.

"As the clock strikes 12, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45," Mumbai Indians said in a Twitter post.