Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid: Top 5 Test knocks from 'The Wall'

Rahul Dravid, India’s head coach, turns 49 today. He played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a T20I for India. He has scored 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs. He scored 36 centuries in Tests and 12 in ODIs.

On his birthday, here’s looking at some of his top knocks in Test cricket.

270 vs PAK, 2004: The series was levelled 1-1 when India and Pakistan headed to Rawalpindi. Pakistan were bowled out for 224 before India gave a strong reply. Dravid, walking in as early as the second ball, scored a scintillating double ton. He scored 270 off 495 balls with Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman also scoring in the 70s. Dravid’s was the ninth wicket to fall with India’s score on 593.

180 vs AUS, 2001: Dravid had an important contribution in an epic Test match. India had been bowled out for 171 in reply to Australia’s 445. Following on, Dravid and Laxman added a record 376, with the former scoring 180. His innings came to a close when he was run out.

233 vs AUS, 2003: Australia scored 556 at a fair rate before India’s turn. Dravid walked in the middle after a good start, thanks to Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag. But soon, India found themselves at four for 85 before Dravid and Laxman joined forces. The pair added over 300 together, with Dravid scoring yet another double ton. In the second innings, he made an unbeaten 72 to help India chase the 230-run target.

146* vs ENG, 2011: On what turned out to be his last series in England, Dravid showed his mettle yet again. In the first innings, in reply to England’s 591, India could score only 300 with the former India captain carrying his bat to 146. What’s more, India were asked to follow on and Dravid walked out to open the innings yet again with Virender Sehwag.

146 vs WI, 2006: Opting to bat first, Dravid rode on the strong start provided by openers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag. He added 139 with Sehwag for the second wicket and then 179 with Mohammad Kaif. Dravid made 146 before hitting a long hop from Ramnaresh Sarwan to backward point to miss out on a 150. It was his highest score as Test captain.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:34 PM IST