Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Kohli, Tendulkar and other cricketers extend wishes as PM turns 70

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday on Thursday. Ahead of his birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive 'Seva Saptah Abhiyan' across the country.
Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity extended their wishes to PM Modi on his 70th birthday.
India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday wished PM Modi.
Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. @narendramodi @PMOIndia.
Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with the PM and wished him a healthy and long life.
"Happy Birthday to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray to god that he will always protect you and give you a long life," he tweeted.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also greeted PM Modi.
Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote," Wishing our Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday!"
"My heartfelt wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership and vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Yuvraj tweeted.
India head coach Ravi Shastri also wished the 'great man' on his day.
"Here's wishing the Great Man - our beloved PM @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday @PMOIndia," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the BJP organised a 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. It is distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is also undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long celebration.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)