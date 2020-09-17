Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Kohli, Tendulkar and other cricketers extend wishes as PM turns 70

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday on Thursday. Ahead of his birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive 'Seva Saptah Abhiyan' across the country.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity extended their wishes to PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday wished PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. @narendramodi @PMOIndia.