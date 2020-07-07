Happy birthday MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, cricket fraternity extend birthday wishes to former Indian captain

As wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, cricket fraternity thronged to social media to extend birthday wishes to the former Indian captain.

Dhoni is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats. Several members of the Indian cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish Dhoni on his special day.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish the former Indian captain on his birthday. "Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," he tweeted.