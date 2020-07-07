Happy birthday MS Dhoni: This video game lesson by MS Dhoni shows why he is considered one of the greatest chasers

On MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday, there have been tributes pouring from across the world to wish the former Indian captain, who has been fondly referred to as captain cool because of his ability to focus on everything in front of him despite a tense situation.
If you still question his cool-headed nature, look no further than when he kept up to the wicket in the final over when Hardik Pandya was bowling to Bangladesh, who were before that over, enjoying a premature celebration
Now, it is revealed that his cool and collected nature always existed, as revealed by veteran journalist and author Siddharth Vaidyanathan, who goes by the Twitter handle Sidvee. In 2006, just after Dhoni had made his debut, Sidvee had met the then Indian wicketkeeper, who was still a relatively upcoming star. He was playing a first-person shooting game with teammate RP Singh. “Both players were glued onto their screen,” recalls Sidvee.
Soon after, Dhoni went for the interview and instructed RP Singh how to run, strafe, hide and get into stealth mode. “Goli kam hai. Accurately khel,” Dhoni told the bowler.
“Over the years, MSD would master the ODI run-chase and pull off improbable chases. Each time he did it, this line came back to me. Cut out all risk, tire the fielders out, take the game till the end, keep bullets in store and when it comes to the crunch, shoot. Accurately,” said Sidvee on Twitter.
Regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Its been almost an year that he has been away from the cricket field, yet conversations about his return or future retirement have never died out in the time since and he still remains one of the most talked about cricketers in the present era.
Speculations about his retirement from all forms of international cricket have been going ever since the 2019 World Cup. But Dhoni has still not made any such announcement. However, one thing is sure -- whenever he hangs his boots, it will be a day when entire India will have tears in its eyes, just like when Sachin Tendulkar drew curtains on his 24-year-old long career in Mumbai.
