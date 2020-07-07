Happy birthday MS Dhoni: This video game lesson by MS Dhoni shows why he is considered one of the greatest chasers

On MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday, there have been tributes pouring from across the world to wish the former Indian captain, who has been fondly referred to as captain cool because of his ability to focus on everything in front of him despite a tense situation.

If you still question his cool-headed nature, look no further than when he kept up to the wicket in the final over when Hardik Pandya was bowling to Bangladesh, who were before that over, enjoying a premature celebration

Now, it is revealed that his cool and collected nature always existed, as revealed by veteran journalist and author Siddharth Vaidyanathan, who goes by the Twitter handle Sidvee. In 2006, just after Dhoni had made his debut, Sidvee had met the then Indian wicketkeeper, who was still a relatively upcoming star. He was playing a first-person shooting game with teammate RP Singh. “Both players were glued onto their screen,” recalls Sidvee.

Soon after, Dhoni went for the interview and instructed RP Singh how to run, strafe, hide and get into stealth mode. “Goli kam hai. Accurately khel,” Dhoni told the bowler.