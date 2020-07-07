Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 5 greatest innings played by the former Indian captain

“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!” These words by Ravi Shastri forever reverberate in every cricket fans' ears. The rivers of joy flooded from each and every eye in the country, glued to their television set, on the night of April 2, 2011.

MS Dhoni's cricketing career is nothing less than a fairytale. A small-town boy going on to become the captain of the Indian cricket team - consisting of legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble - and then bagging three ICC trophies was unheard off.

The destructive right-handed batsman is one of the finest white ball players the world has ever seen and his batting average speaks volumes for itself. In his glorious career, Dhoni played 90 Test matches and scored 4,876 runs with an average of 38.09. Meanwhile, in ODIs, he played 350 games and scored a whopping 10,773 runs at a fantastic average of 50.53 and a top score of 183*.

The 38-year-old hasn't yet officially hung his boots and is likely to bid farewell after a final hurrah in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. On his birthday, let us take a look at five of his greatest innings:

1. 148 vs Pakistan; 2nd ODI Vizag (April 5, 2005):

It was just MS Dhoni's fourth international match. The then captain Sourav Ganguly had promoted Dhoni to number 3 and the right-handed batsman did not disappoint. He announced himself on the big stage with a brilliant 148 off 123 balls at a strike rate of 120.32. In the innings, Dhoni smashed 15 fours and four sixes.

2. 183* vs Sri Lanka; 3rd ODI Jaipur (October 31, 2005):

Sri Lanka had posted a formidable 298 on the board and with veterans like Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan, the Lankans could have easily defended the total. However, MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg of 183* off 145 balls made sure India cross the line easily with 23 balls to spare.

3. 139* vs Australia; 3rd ODI Mohali (October 19, 2013):

Regarded as one of the greatest bilateral series, this seven-match series was more thrilling than a 'Fast and Furious' movie. With the series tied 1-1, India had to make sure they clinch this one. However, wickets fell at regular intervals and Dhoni ran out of partners. In one of the rare instances, Dhoni's amazing knock of 139* off 121 balls with 12 fours and five sixes, wasn't enough to save the game.

4. 45* vs Sri Lanka; Port-of-Spain (July 11, 2013)

In the final of the tri-series, India needed a mere 202 to get home the trophy. However, they were reduced to 168-8. In the final over, the Men in Blue needed 15 runs and Dhoni had only Ishant Sharma at the other end. In yet another fabulous finish, Captain Cool hit a six of the second ball, a four of the next and another six of the fourth.

5. 91* vs Sri Lanka; World Cup Final Mumbai (April 2, 2011)

The finale of the World Cup. India needed 275 to win their second-ever World Cup. MS Dhoni walked in at five, ahead of Yuvraj Singh, and the rest is history. A 109-run fourth-wicket partnership with Gautam Gambhir paved the way for the final assault. Countering the spinners Muttiah Muralidaran and Suraj Randiv with ease and later with trademark shot into the stands, MS Dhoni's name went on to be written in gold in the history books of the greats of the game.