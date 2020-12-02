Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: When the skipper defined the turning point for women's cricket in India

Mithali Raj, known as the pioneer of women's cricket in India will turn 38 on December 3, 2020. After retiring from T20s last year, Mithali had said she wants the 50-over World Cup in 2021 to be her swansong.

But, the World Cup has been postponed till 2022 due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That means, this could be the last year for the fans to witness the Indian Test and ODI skipper in action.

In the shortest format of the game, Mithali Raj went on to represent India in 89 T20Is, managing to score 2,364 runs, whereas in ODIs, Mithali has 6,888 runs in 209 matches.

In the longest format of the game, Mithali has scored 663 runs in 10 matches.

On the occasion of her birthday, let us revisit the time when Mithali revealed what defined the turning point for women's cricket in India.

"The turning point, in my opinion, has to be 2006 as in that year we came under BCCI. With that a lot of facilities were provided to us, a lot of things changed for good and better. Since then, there has been a gradual improvement in respect to the access in facilities like NCA and an increase in the support staff," Mithali had said in 2019. "Lot more matches and international series started to get scheduled for us and also contracts came into effect which gave security to the players and they were able to focus on their game."

Mithali Raj has had a wonderful T20 career and also became the first Indian to score 2000 T20I runs. The cricketer who made her T20I debut in 2006 said that the game has witnessed many changes since then and the introduction of various leagues across the globe has given wonderful players to the sport.

Women's cricket continues to attract more and more admirers each passing day. But getting Test matches scheduled for the women teams still remains a challenge as the prime focus looks to be on the shorter formats.

Mithali, however, believes that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is promoting the women's game globally and are doing whatever is best for the sport.