Happy birthday, Mithali Raj: A look at some of the records of the India Test and ODI captain

India’s ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj turns 39 today. She had played over 300 internationals and had over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

On her birthday, FPJ looks at some of the record that she owns.

Leading run-scorer: Raj has 7391 runs in ODI cricket. She is the first and only woman to score over 7000 in the format. The next best is former England captain Charlotte Edwards with 5992. No other batter has scored even 6000 ODI runs. She has 10.337 runs across formats, which is the most by a batter. With 2364 runs, she is still India’s leading run-getter in T20Is as well.

Most fifties: Raj has 66 scores of 50 or more in ODIs, the most. She has 59 half centuries and seven hundreds. The next best is again Edwards with 55 scores of 50 or more. Though Raj has the most half centuries in ODIs, she is joint-fifth in hundreds scored in the format.

Most matches: Raj is atop the list of most ODIs played, with 220 under her belt so far. She is the only woman with over 200 ODI appearances. She has also played 89 T20Is and 12 Tests. Out of those, she has captained India in 183 internationals, the most by any played at the level. She surpassed Edwards’ mark of 118 games as captain in 2018. She was India’s youngest ODI captain at 21 years and 94 days, seventh youngest overall.

World Cup finals: Raj captained India in the final of the Women’s World Cup in 2005 and then again in 2017, where they fell agonisingly short against England. She is the only captain to lead India to the final. She is joint-second in the list of most finals as captain.

Test double ton: Raj scored 214 against England in 2002. She was 19 years and 254 days old then, which made her the youngest to score a Test double ton. Moreover, it still is the highest individual score for India in the format and second-highest overall. It is also the second-highest maiden Test ton.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 09:42 PM IST