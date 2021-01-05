Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Interesting things to know about the World Cup-winning captain

India's greatest all-rounder and India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev will turn 62 on January 6. Born in Chandigarh on 6 January 1959, Kapil Dev led India to win the third Cricket World Cup title in 1983.

From his impressive debut for Haryana in November 1975 against Punjab till 1994, when he retired, Kapil Dev charmed his and with his cricket. Here are a few things you should know about the cricketer.