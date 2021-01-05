Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Interesting things to know about the World Cup-winning captain

India's greatest all-rounder and India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev will turn 62 on January 6. Born in Chandigarh on 6 January 1959, Kapil Dev led India to win the third Cricket World Cup title in 1983.
From his impressive debut for Haryana in November 1975 against Punjab till 1994, when he retired, Kapil Dev charmed his and with his cricket. Here are a few things you should know about the cricketer.
He only entered cricket by accident. When he was 13, one of the Chandigarh sector teams turned out to be a player short and Kapil was brought in. He impressed so much that he became a regular player.
Whether with bat or ball or in his role as captain, Kapil Dev played a crucial role in most of India's Test wins in the late 1970s and 1980s.
In one-day internationals also, Kapil Dev was equally effective and played in 225 limited-overs matches, scoring 3,783 runs and taking 253 wickets.
Dev is the first player to take 200 ODI wickets.
He is the only player in the history of cricket to have taken more than 400 wickets (434 wickets) and scored more than 5000 runs in Tests.
He married Romi Bhatia in 1980. The couple has a daughter, Amiya Dev.
After his retirement in 1994, Kapil Dev took up golf.
Dev was the only Asian founding member of Laureus Foundation in 2000. Laureus is a global organisation that celebrates sporting excellence and uses the power of sport to transform the lives of people.
