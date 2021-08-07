Happy Birthday Kane Williamson: Interesting facts, trivia and records about New Zealand's captain

One of the best batsmen in the world, New Zealand's Kane Williamson turns 30 on Sunday, August 8. The captain of the Kiwis since 2016, his form in the recent times has been instrumental in taking New Zealand cricket to newer heights. Cricket critics portray him as the finest batsman NZ have ever produced. Notably, under his captaincy, New Zealand recently enjoyed the greatest triumph in their cricket history as they beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship final which was held in June.

To mark the iconic batsmen's 30th birthday, here's a look at some facts about Kane Williamson:

More than cricket:

Williamson is fond of surfing as much as he loves cricket. Notably, the Kiwi captain resides near a white sand beach in Taurunga which is also his birth place. Surfing is his favourite hobby, when he doesn’t have much to do in his professional game he heads to surf with his friends.

The Williamson family always had copious interest in sports. His sisters played volleyball, and cousin Dan Cleaver plays for Central Districts. Gary Briad, a former All Black, lived in the neighbourhood. His sons too play rugby union. Trent Boult lived nearby, and Doug Bracewell was a childhood friend of the twins.

New Zealand’s passion for rugby is well-known. As a kid, Kane excelled in rugby as well. He was an excellent fly-half. He starred at basketball and was named the most valuable player at the mid-northern junior secondary schools tournament in 2005.