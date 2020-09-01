Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: When the pacer equalled Zaheer Khan's magnificent Test record

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has been the only bright light in an otherwise damp Indian Test team this year, especially when the Men in Blue toured against New Zealand.

As Sharma turns 32 on September 2, 2020, let us revisit the time when he equalled Zaheer Khan's magnificent Test record.

Sharma's five-wicket haul in India's first Test against New Zealand in February ensured Men in Blue take the match to the fourth day. His fifer, paired with Ravichandran Ashwin’s three-wicket haul proved to be vital in restricting the Kiwis.

This five-wicket haul of Ishant was his 11th in Test cricket. With this, he joins legendary Indian bowler Zaheer Khan in the elite list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls. While Ishant Sharma took 97 Tests to reach this mark, Zaheer Khan did it in 92 Tests. Both of them share the second position.

Indian legend Kapil Dev tops the majestic list with a staggering 23 five-wicket haul. Javagal Srinath follows Zaheer and Ishant with 10 five-wicket hauls. Next, come Irfan Pathan and Venkatesh Prasad with 7 five-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket.

Ishant also managed to reach the third position in the list of bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in away Tests. He surpassed Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan to enter the list. Kapil Dev tops that list with 12, followed by Anil Kumble with 10. Ishant takes the third position, with 9 five-wicket hauls. Chandrasekhar and Zaheer share the fourth position with 8 five-wicket hauls.