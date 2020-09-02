Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: Cricket fraternity extend wishes as pacer turns 32

As Indian pacer Ishant Sharma turned 32 on Wednesday, September 2, teammates Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and many others extended their wishes and blessings to the vital Test pacer.

Ishant is in Dubai currently with the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE from September 19.

Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ImIshant. Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day."