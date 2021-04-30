Happy Birthday Hitman: Wishes pour in from fellow cricketers Harbhajan, Kuldeep, Chahal as Rohit Sharma turns 34

"Happy birthday Sham. May you keep inspiring us all and be the great fun-loving humble family guy like always!More power to you!" Dinesh tweeted.

Rohit, who is celebrating his 34th birthday on Friday, is the only batsman to hit three ODI double hundreds. He was a member of Team India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs.

Rohit is currently captaining Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Thursday.

With this win, Mumbai Indians has held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has 6 points from 6 games. Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.