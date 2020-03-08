Happy birthday Harmanpreet Kaur! Netizens extend their wishes to skipper ahead of Women's T20 World Cup final

This day marks the 31st birthday of Indian women’s cricket skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and with the final against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to happen today, March 8, which is also International Women's Day.
Making her ODI debut against Pakistan on March 7, 2009, the 31-year-old has 2372 runs to her name in the format with an average of 34.88. Meanwhile, her first T20 match was against England at Taunton on Jun 11, 2009 and has scored 2182 runs ever since.
Her rise to senior-player status was swift. She became India's T20I captain in 2016.
Keeping all the stats in mind, ICC extended their birthday wishes to Kaur in a tweet.
Here's how the netizens extended their support and wishes to the skipper.
India will take on four-time winners Australia, who defeated South Africa by five runs in what was also a rain-hit semifinal match, curtailed to 13 overs after Australia's innings.
In the earlier seven editions, India had never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)