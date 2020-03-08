Happy birthday Harmanpreet Kaur! Here are the skipper's best knocks

It is not everyday that the Indian women's cricket team captain turns 31, now is it? Certainly not for Harmanpreet Kaur who is leading the team brilliantly in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup with the final against Australia scheduled to happen today, March 8, which is also International Women's Day.
Born on March 8, 1989, in Moga, Punjab, Kaur's father played volleyball and basketball. Her idol is former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag whose style of play is visible in Harmanpreet.
Making her ODI debut against Pakistan on March 7, 2009, the 31-year-old has 2372 runs to her name in the format with an average of 34.88. Meanwhile, her first T20 match was against England at Taunton on Jun 11, 2009 and has scored 2182 runs ever since.
Her rise to senior-player status was swift. She became India's T20I captain in 2016.
On this day, let us revisit Kaur's best knocks so far!
#1 India vs Australia - 2017 World Cup semi-final (171* off 115)
Kaur's unbeaten 171 off 115 balls in the 2017 World Cup semi-final was a defining moment for the women's game.
#2 India vs New Zealand - ICC Women's World T20 2018 (103 off 51)
Kaur's first T20I hundred (off 49 balls) was the first by an Indian woman at the World T20.
#3 Lancashire Thunders vs Surrey Stars - Kia Super League 2018
Kaur's 34 off 21 balls saw her knocking the match winning six on the penultimate ball of the final over.
#4 India vs England - Women's World Cup 2017 final
Kaur's massive six against England in the final was voted Nissan's play of the tournament.
#5 India vs South Africa - ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier
India needed 8 from 2 balls with only one wicket in hand. Poonam Yadav sacrificed her wicket to let Kaur take strike and her effort did not go in vain.
The 31-year-old smashed a stunning maximum to finish off the game in style!
Harmanpreet and Co reached their maiden T20 World Cup final after the semi-final clash against England was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to heavy rain at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Though rain played spoilsport in the semi-final encounter, India deserved their spot in the finals after a series of spectacular performances from the team throughout the tournament which saw them top Group 'A' by winning all the games.
India will take on four-time winners Australia, who defeated South Africa by five runs in what was also a rain-hit semifinal match, curtailed to 13 overs after Australia's innings.
In the earlier seven editions, India had never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
