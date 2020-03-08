Happy birthday Harmanpreet Kaur! Here are the skipper's best knocks

It is not everyday that the Indian women's cricket team captain turns 31, now is it? Certainly not for Harmanpreet Kaur who is leading the team brilliantly in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup with the final against Australia scheduled to happen today, March 8, which is also International Women's Day.

Born on March 8, 1989, in Moga, Punjab, Kaur's father played volleyball and basketball. Her idol is former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag whose style of play is visible in Harmanpreet.

Making her ODI debut against Pakistan on March 7, 2009, the 31-year-old has 2372 runs to her name in the format with an average of 34.88. Meanwhile, her first T20 match was against England at Taunton on Jun 11, 2009 and has scored 2182 runs ever since.

Her rise to senior-player status was swift. She became India's T20I captain in 2016.

On this day, let us revisit Kaur's best knocks so far!

#1 India vs Australia - 2017 World Cup semi-final (171* off 115)

Kaur's unbeaten 171 off 115 balls in the 2017 World Cup semi-final was a defining moment for the women's game.