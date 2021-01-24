Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: The 'iceman' of cricket turns 33

Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara is a classical Indian batsman who is known for frustrating bowlers. The solid defense of the man has defied wins to numerous opposition. He played a major role in taking India to an unexpected series win down under a little while ago.

Pujara is coached by his father Arvind Pujara who was also a first class cricketer. Cheteshwar made his first class debut back in 2005 for Saurashtra and his since become an integral part of the team. Pujara's numbers in first class cricket are absolutely impeccable.

He has amassed more than 15,000 runs in first class cricket with 50 centuries to his name. His under-19 Test Debut for India was a memorable one too. He smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the ground and scored 211 runs securing a win for his team.

It was evident that Cheteshwar Pujara is going to make the Indian Squad. His classical drives, rock solid defense and most importantly the patience he exhibits on the crease is something which is rarely seen in the era of T20 cricket.

Test Debut

Pujara made his debut against the mighty Aussies back in 2010. After failing to make a big score in the first inning, he made a patient 72 in the second inning. That kind of performance against the venomous Australian bowling attack proved that Pujara definitely had what it takes at the highest level.

Performance in India

Cheteshwar Pujara was an immovable force on the Indian pitches. He used to bat for hours and irritate the opposition. In the 2012-13 series against England, Pujara played a magnificent inning of 206 in the first test which guided India to a win. However, India lost the series 2-1 but Pujara certainly performed exceptionally in the series.

His performance on Indian pitches has been incredible. However, there were a lot of talks about his lack of form outside of the Subcontinent to which he replied with his bat.

The headache for Australia

No other batsman has frustrated the Aussies as much as Pujara has in recent times. During the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Pujara smashed 521 runs in the 4 tests he played. He was the leading run-scorer in the series and his contribution was vital in guiding India to their maiden Test series victory in Australia.

Australia didn't have Smith and Warner in the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy but in the 2020-21 series, India was on the backfoot as many Test players were injured and Virat Kohli was all set to come home after the first Test. Chesteshwar Pujara didn't score as many runs in this series as he did the last time but his contribution was vital in holding one end in this series. In the Historic 2-1 series win down under, Pujara played a huge role. He was hit numerous times, his strike rate was questioned but he played the way he always does and achieved what looked impossible at one stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara will be a very important part of the Indian Test side in years to come and he will keep trying to make a comeback in the 50 overs format as well.