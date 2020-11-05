Happy Birthday Captain: When Virat Kohli turned vegan and said bye-bye to meat and dairy products

It’s not easy for a Delhi boy to say goodbye to butter chicken and all other goodies but in 2018, Virat Kohli took a leaf from many professional athletes’ books and turned vegan. An avid foodie who loved his biryani, Kohli even gave up eggs and dairy products in 2018.

Kohli found that turning vegan helped his digestive power, and he wasn’t missing eggs or dairy. It has also been claimed that Kohli’s new diet had a calming influence on his fiery personality and temperament and he felt stronger than ever before.

Later during an Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Kohli revealed the reason behind him turning vegan.

Kohli revealed that he developed a cervical spine issue during India's tour of South Africa in 2018. He also realised that he had an acidic stomach and that it pulled calcium out of his bones which aggravated his spine issue. It was then when he left eating meat and became a vegan.

"I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever," said Kohli.

Virat Kohli is at the peak of his career and the India run-machine's popularity is on the rise with every passing day. In the recently released ICC rankings, he retained his top spot in the batting list.

At present, Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) In Indian Premier League (IPL) he scored a total of 460 runs in 14 matches.

RCB will be taking on SRH in the eliminator clash on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner of that match will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)