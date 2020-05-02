Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Tendulkar and others lead the wishes as the West Indian turns 51

One of the greatest batsman of all time, the West Indian Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday. Wishes poured in from Sachin Tendulkar and the entire cricket fraternity as the star celebrates his birthday amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus.
Tendulkar led the way in wishing his long-time rival at the top of the batting charts. "Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care," said Tendulkar.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) also tweeted their birthday wishe to the former West Indies captain and asked fans to rate their favourite Brian Lara innings.
India batsman K.L. Rahul tweeted: "Happy Birthday #legend @BrianLara Have a good one"
Shikhar Dhawan, who opens the batting for India in limited-overs cricket, also wished Lara on the occasion.
"Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons," said Dhawan
Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished Lara a happy birthday. "Lara, Kya Mara - if you relate to this phrase, then your childhood was awesome. Here's wishing the stylish West Indian legend @BrianLara a very Happy Birthday!" said RCB.
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh tweeted: "A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian."
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad Flag of Trinidad & Tobago A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired."
In 2004, Lara played a knock of 400 runs against England in the fourth Test of the four-match series at the Antigua Recreation Stadium and it still remains as the highest individual score in Test cricket.
Lara also holds the record for highest individual score ever in first-class cricket (501 not out).In 1994, playing for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston, Lara scored 501 not out.
The veteran had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007. He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries.
He also shares the record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match. The 50-year-old smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003.
The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format.
(with inputs from agencies)
