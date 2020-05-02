Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Tendulkar and others lead the wishes as the West Indian turns 51

One of the greatest batsman of all time, the West Indian Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday. Wishes poured in from Sachin Tendulkar and the entire cricket fraternity as the star celebrates his birthday amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus.

Tendulkar led the way in wishing his long-time rival at the top of the batting charts. "Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care," said Tendulkar.