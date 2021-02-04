Happy Birthday Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Top 5 bowling spells by the 'King of Swing'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on 4th February 1990. The right arm medium pacer was already popular among cricket fans even before he made his International debut.

This is because he is the only bowler to get the God of Cricket out for a duck in domestic cricket. Bhuvi has given some prominent performances at the first class level both with bat and ball. When he burst onto the International scene, he was touted as the next Praveen Kumar, another swing bowler from the city of Meerut.

As it turns out, Bhuvi surpassed all expectations and became a main stay in the Indian team. Although, he has been plagued by injuries at many instances.

Here are the top 5 bowling performances by the 'King of Swing'-

4-8 vs Sri Lanka (2013)

Bhuvi with the new ball is a force to reckon with. When the conditions are in his favor, he is just too hard to negotiate. Back in 2013 in a rain affected game, Bhuvi absolutely destroyed Sri Lankan top order by taking all the top 4 batsmen inside the first 10 overs and returned with astounding bowling figures of 4-8.